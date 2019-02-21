8342 W Maya Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Extravagant single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Island, Range/Oven Elect., Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Panty, plus plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet and double sinks with separate shower and tub in master bathroom. Washer and Dryer next to garage. All other rooms are very spacious. Backyard is beautifully landscaped, covered patio for your enjoyment. Three car garage. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!