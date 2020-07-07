8338 West Morningside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

wow! absolutely gorgeous peoria 3/2 house with vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring with like new carpeting, den/office area space, updated paint, spacious kitchen with expansive transition into living room with cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private patio, near by schools, mountain views great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.