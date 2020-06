Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Peoria. Home has recently been remodeled with new flooring, carpet, blinds, tiled bathroom, and new kitchen. Perfect location right off of 83rd Ave. & Peoria. Close to Peoria High school, the 101 freeway, Grand Avenue, restaurants, and shopping! Come check this one out. Now accepting applications. Call Chris @ 623-628-0057 for more information!

