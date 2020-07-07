All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

8269 N 111TH Lane

8269 North 111th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8269 North 111th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This nice 4 bedroom/2 bath home was Just updated with new flooring and paint. Light and bright with a ceiling fans and a covered patio.Refrigerator is included. Good proximity to the 101 freeway, shops, schools, and neighborhood park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8269 N 111TH Lane have any available units?
8269 N 111TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8269 N 111TH Lane have?
Some of 8269 N 111TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8269 N 111TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8269 N 111TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8269 N 111TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8269 N 111TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8269 N 111TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8269 N 111TH Lane offers parking.
Does 8269 N 111TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8269 N 111TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8269 N 111TH Lane have a pool?
No, 8269 N 111TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8269 N 111TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 8269 N 111TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8269 N 111TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8269 N 111TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

