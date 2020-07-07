8269 N 111TH Lane

This nice 4 bedroom/2 bath home was Just updated with new flooring and paint. Light and bright with a ceiling fans and a covered patio.Refrigerator is included. Good proximity to the 101 freeway, shops, schools, and neighborhood park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
