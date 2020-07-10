All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

8166 West Ross Avenue

8166 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8166 West Ross Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Split floorplan 3 bedroom and 2 bath in Fletcher Heights is beautiful and ready to move in! Stunning eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. New paint, new flooring, and new appliances! Great backyard with kids' play area! 2-car garage! Sparkling community pool! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

