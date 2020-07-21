All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM

8159 W JOEDAD Terrace

8159 West Joedad Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8159 West Joedad Terrace, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
READY 2 MOVE IN~Desirable N/S Exposure.Fabulous Home w/neutral decor.Updated Baths&Kitchen~Updated neutral flooring.X-large WIC in MBR! Master Bath w/dual sinks, large soaking tub+separate shower stall, private toilet area with door!High end energy efficient Plantations shutters thru out!Ceiling Fans! Bright & Airy Kitchen w/oversized Granite Countertops,Stainless appliances! GAS Cooking!Large Breakfast Bar+Eat in Kitchen+Dining Room!Large Pantry!Large Great Room w/built ins!Gas FP!Separate Laundry Room!!!Water-Softner++RO System!!!Back-Yard w/covered Patio!Desert Front Yard w/inviting courtyard!Easy access to Parks, Playgrounds,Walking Paths, Golf Courses,Fabulous Restaurants,Top Notch Schools,Shopping,Freeways, Public Transportation~WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED+Rent includes yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace have any available units?
8159 W JOEDAD Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace have?
Some of 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8159 W JOEDAD Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace offers parking.
Does 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace have a pool?
No, 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8159 W JOEDAD Terrace has units with dishwashers.
