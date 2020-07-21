8159 W JOEDAD Terrace

Amenities
READY 2 MOVE IN~Desirable N/S Exposure.Fabulous Home w/neutral decor.Updated Baths&Kitchen~Updated neutral flooring.X-large WIC in MBR! Master Bath w/dual sinks, large soaking tub+separate shower stall, private toilet area with door!High end energy efficient Plantations shutters thru out!Ceiling Fans! Bright & Airy Kitchen w/oversized Granite Countertops,Stainless appliances! GAS Cooking!Large Breakfast Bar+Eat in Kitchen+Dining Room!Large Pantry!Large Great Room w/built ins!Gas FP!Separate Laundry Room!!!Water-Softner++RO System!!!Back-Yard w/covered Patio!Desert Front Yard w/inviting courtyard!Easy access to Parks, Playgrounds,Walking Paths, Golf Courses,Fabulous Restaurants,Top Notch Schools,Shopping,Freeways, Public Transportation~WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED+Rent includes yard maintenance.