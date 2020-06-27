All apartments in Peoria
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:15 PM

8154 West Greer Avenue

8154 West Greer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8154 West Greer Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this new renovated home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a swimming pool! Large open kitchen with view to family room with skylights and a fireplace! All new matching stainless steel appliances included, beautiful back-splash and granite counter-tops! Master bath has a dual vanity and walk-in closet! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included.
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 11th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8154 West Greer Avenue have any available units?
8154 West Greer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8154 West Greer Avenue have?
Some of 8154 West Greer Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8154 West Greer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8154 West Greer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8154 West Greer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8154 West Greer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8154 West Greer Avenue offer parking?
No, 8154 West Greer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8154 West Greer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8154 West Greer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8154 West Greer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8154 West Greer Avenue has a pool.
Does 8154 West Greer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8154 West Greer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8154 West Greer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8154 West Greer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
