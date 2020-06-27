8154 West Greer Avenue

Amenities
You'll love this new renovated home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a swimming pool! Large open kitchen with view to family room with skylights and a fireplace! All new matching stainless steel appliances included, beautiful back-splash and granite counter-tops! Master bath has a dual vanity and walk-in closet! Enjoy entertaining or just relaxing by the pool! Pool maintenance included.
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 11th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.