8145 W. Palo Verde Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets range

Great 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage in highly desirable Madison Estates. This house is on a larger lot with its own driveway unlike others in the subdivision. Plenty of living area with the Formal Living Room and Family Room. Spacious island Kitchen with granite counters, oak cabinets with built in wine rack and bread box, smooth top stove, and pantry. Laundry room upstairs. Large Master Suite with double sinks, glass block, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Easy care desert landscape in the front and grass in the back yard.



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.