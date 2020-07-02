All apartments in Peoria
8145 W. Palo Verde Ave.

8145 W Palo Verde Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8145 W Palo Verde Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage in highly desirable Madison Estates. This house is on a larger lot with its own driveway unlike others in the subdivision. Plenty of living area with the Formal Living Room and Family Room. Spacious island Kitchen with granite counters, oak cabinets with built in wine rack and bread box, smooth top stove, and pantry. Laundry room upstairs. Large Master Suite with double sinks, glass block, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Easy care desert landscape in the front and grass in the back yard.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. have any available units?
8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. have?
Some of 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. offers parking.
Does 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. have a pool?
No, 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8145 W. Palo Verde Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

