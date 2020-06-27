All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

8085 West Kirby Street

8085 West Kirby Street · No Longer Available
Location

8085 West Kirby Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,395 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5075400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8085 West Kirby Street have any available units?
8085 West Kirby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8085 West Kirby Street have?
Some of 8085 West Kirby Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8085 West Kirby Street currently offering any rent specials?
8085 West Kirby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8085 West Kirby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8085 West Kirby Street is pet friendly.
Does 8085 West Kirby Street offer parking?
No, 8085 West Kirby Street does not offer parking.
Does 8085 West Kirby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8085 West Kirby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8085 West Kirby Street have a pool?
Yes, 8085 West Kirby Street has a pool.
Does 8085 West Kirby Street have accessible units?
No, 8085 West Kirby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8085 West Kirby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8085 West Kirby Street has units with dishwashers.
