8044 W ASTER Drive

The property features a two-car garage, ceramic tile floor, durable vinyl plank flooring, and plush carpet. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and breakfast bars. Step out the back door to relax or grill on the patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
