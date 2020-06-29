All apartments in Peoria
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

8044 W ASTER Drive

8044 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8044 West Aster Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The property features a two-car garage, ceramic tile floor, durable vinyl plank flooring, and plush carpet. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and breakfast bars. Step out the back door to relax or grill on the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 W ASTER Drive have any available units?
8044 W ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 W ASTER Drive have?
Some of 8044 W ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 W ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8044 W ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 W ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8044 W ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8044 W ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8044 W ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 8044 W ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 W ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 W ASTER Drive have a pool?
No, 8044 W ASTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8044 W ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8044 W ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 W ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8044 W ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

