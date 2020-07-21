Rent Calculator
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM
8033 W HATCHER Road
8033 West Hatcher Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8033 West Hatcher Road, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
SINGLE LEVEL GREAT ROOM OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER CEILING FANS. TILE FLOORING THROUGH-OUT. NEUTRAL BERBER CARPET IN BEDROOMS. NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE, NICE OPEN VIEW, NO HOUSES ACROSS THE STREET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8033 W HATCHER Road have any available units?
8033 W HATCHER Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8033 W HATCHER Road have?
Some of 8033 W HATCHER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8033 W HATCHER Road currently offering any rent specials?
8033 W HATCHER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 W HATCHER Road pet-friendly?
No, 8033 W HATCHER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8033 W HATCHER Road offer parking?
Yes, 8033 W HATCHER Road offers parking.
Does 8033 W HATCHER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 W HATCHER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 W HATCHER Road have a pool?
No, 8033 W HATCHER Road does not have a pool.
Does 8033 W HATCHER Road have accessible units?
No, 8033 W HATCHER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 W HATCHER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 W HATCHER Road has units with dishwashers.
