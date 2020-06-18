All apartments in Peoria
7734 W CHERYL Drive
7734 W CHERYL Drive

7734 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7734 West Cheryl Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained home that shows beautifully! You will find this 3 bed/2 bath home with vaulted ceilings, fireplace in the family room, ceiling fans in all the right places, 3yo paint & carpet, new rear paver deck, master en suite with large walk in closet, master entrance to the rear deck & pool! In your back yard desert oasis you will find a Pebble-tech chlorine pool, large paver deck with pool fence, over sized paver area to entertain friends & family with plenty of shade & fruit trees. Rent includes 2% rental tax, basic lawn & basic pool care. Credit Restrictions, call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 W CHERYL Drive have any available units?
7734 W CHERYL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 W CHERYL Drive have?
Some of 7734 W CHERYL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 W CHERYL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7734 W CHERYL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 W CHERYL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7734 W CHERYL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7734 W CHERYL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7734 W CHERYL Drive offers parking.
Does 7734 W CHERYL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 W CHERYL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 W CHERYL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7734 W CHERYL Drive has a pool.
Does 7734 W CHERYL Drive have accessible units?
No, 7734 W CHERYL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 W CHERYL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 W CHERYL Drive has units with dishwashers.
