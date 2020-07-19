7538 West Turquoise Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan and great location. Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Tile in all wet areas with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl plank flooring in the living room. Backyard is nice and quaint with private pool, paved side yard and a fire pit. Perfect for entertaining! This house located at 7538 W Turquoise Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Pool Service is included!!! Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.