Peoria, AZ
7538 West Turquoise Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7538 West Turquoise Avenue

7538 West Turquoise Avenue
Location

7538 West Turquoise Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan and great location. Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Tile in all wet areas with carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl plank flooring in the living room. Backyard is nice and quaint with private pool, paved side yard and a fire pit. Perfect for entertaining! This house located at 7538 W Turquoise Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Pool Service is included!!! Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7538 West Turquoise Avenue have any available units?
7538 West Turquoise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7538 West Turquoise Avenue have?
Some of 7538 West Turquoise Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7538 West Turquoise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7538 West Turquoise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7538 West Turquoise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7538 West Turquoise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7538 West Turquoise Avenue offer parking?
No, 7538 West Turquoise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7538 West Turquoise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7538 West Turquoise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7538 West Turquoise Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7538 West Turquoise Avenue has a pool.
Does 7538 West Turquoise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7538 West Turquoise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7538 West Turquoise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7538 West Turquoise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
