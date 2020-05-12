Rent Calculator
7531 W Andrea Drive
7531 W Andrea Drive
7531 West Andrea Drive
·
Location
7531 West Andrea Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Private Pool!! Great big home with tile floors, granite counters, extended covered patio, corner location, gated community with children's playground and community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7531 W Andrea Drive have any available units?
7531 W Andrea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7531 W Andrea Drive have?
Some of 7531 W Andrea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7531 W Andrea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7531 W Andrea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7531 W Andrea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7531 W Andrea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 7531 W Andrea Drive offer parking?
No, 7531 W Andrea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7531 W Andrea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7531 W Andrea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7531 W Andrea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7531 W Andrea Drive has a pool.
Does 7531 W Andrea Drive have accessible units?
No, 7531 W Andrea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7531 W Andrea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7531 W Andrea Drive has units with dishwashers.
