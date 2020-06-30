All apartments in Peoria
7518 West Turquoise Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

7518 West Turquoise Avenue

7518 West Turquoise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7518 West Turquoise Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. If home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 West Turquoise Avenue have any available units?
7518 West Turquoise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 7518 West Turquoise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7518 West Turquoise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 West Turquoise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7518 West Turquoise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7518 West Turquoise Avenue offer parking?
No, 7518 West Turquoise Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7518 West Turquoise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7518 West Turquoise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 West Turquoise Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7518 West Turquoise Avenue has a pool.
Does 7518 West Turquoise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7518 West Turquoise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 West Turquoise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 West Turquoise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7518 West Turquoise Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7518 West Turquoise Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

