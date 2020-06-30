Updated 3 bed/2 bath ranch. 3 car garage. Wonderful community. Easy access to major roads, close to shopping, schools. Well maintained. Programable HVAC. Yard maintenance provided. Parking restrictions as per HOA CC&R's
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7345 W PASO Trail have any available units?
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
What amenities does 7345 W PASO Trail have?
Some of 7345 W PASO Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7345 W PASO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
