All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7220 W YUCCA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7220 W YUCCA Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

7220 W YUCCA Street

7220 West Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7220 West Yucca Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood. Close to shopping and schools. Peoria school district. Easy to maintain yard. Mature trees. Backyard enjoyable for the whole family. Don't miss out on calling this home. NO Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 W YUCCA Street have any available units?
7220 W YUCCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 W YUCCA Street have?
Some of 7220 W YUCCA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 W YUCCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7220 W YUCCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 W YUCCA Street pet-friendly?
No, 7220 W YUCCA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7220 W YUCCA Street offer parking?
No, 7220 W YUCCA Street does not offer parking.
Does 7220 W YUCCA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 W YUCCA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 W YUCCA Street have a pool?
No, 7220 W YUCCA Street does not have a pool.
Does 7220 W YUCCA Street have accessible units?
No, 7220 W YUCCA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 W YUCCA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 W YUCCA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College