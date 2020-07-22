Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a great neighborhood. Close to shopping and schools. Peoria school district. Easy to maintain yard. Mature trees. Backyard enjoyable for the whole family. Don't miss out on calling this home. NO Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7220 W YUCCA Street have any available units?
7220 W YUCCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 W YUCCA Street have?
Some of 7220 W YUCCA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 W YUCCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7220 W YUCCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.