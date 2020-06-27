All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7211 W Pershing Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

7211 W Pershing Ave

7211 West Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

7211 West Pershing Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381
Sweetwater Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7211 W PERSHING AVE - 6BR 3BA 75th Ave/Thunderbird --- THIS ONE HAS IT ALL! PRIVATE POOL, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PANTRY, GREAT YARD! CLOSE TO FREEWAY, SHOPPING AND MORE! LARGE HOME! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=p9GcWsjokq2

The front room features wood and stone flooring with neutral paint tones. Located Near 75th Ave and Thunderbird Rd! The walkway to the kitchen includes tile flooring, a center island, plenty of light oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Stone interior steps that lead to the back room, includes a fireplace and niches. Wood stairs up to the bedrooms, include plush beige carpet, ceiling fans and picture windows that bring in natural lighting. The master bedroom features a closet, bathroom with double sink vanity, a bathtub and separate shower. Outside is a covered patio, a spacious red brick walkway and a fenced pool.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5083729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 W Pershing Ave have any available units?
7211 W Pershing Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 W Pershing Ave have?
Some of 7211 W Pershing Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 W Pershing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7211 W Pershing Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 W Pershing Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7211 W Pershing Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7211 W Pershing Ave offer parking?
No, 7211 W Pershing Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7211 W Pershing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7211 W Pershing Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 W Pershing Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7211 W Pershing Ave has a pool.
Does 7211 W Pershing Ave have accessible units?
No, 7211 W Pershing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 W Pershing Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7211 W Pershing Ave has units with dishwashers.
