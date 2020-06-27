Amenities
7211 W PERSHING AVE - 6BR 3BA 75th Ave/Thunderbird --- THIS ONE HAS IT ALL! PRIVATE POOL, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PANTRY, GREAT YARD! CLOSE TO FREEWAY, SHOPPING AND MORE! LARGE HOME! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!
The front room features wood and stone flooring with neutral paint tones. Located Near 75th Ave and Thunderbird Rd! The walkway to the kitchen includes tile flooring, a center island, plenty of light oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Stone interior steps that lead to the back room, includes a fireplace and niches. Wood stairs up to the bedrooms, include plush beige carpet, ceiling fans and picture windows that bring in natural lighting. The master bedroom features a closet, bathroom with double sink vanity, a bathtub and separate shower. Outside is a covered patio, a spacious red brick walkway and a fenced pool.
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
