Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
7140 W NORTH Lane
7140 West North Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7140 West North Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Suntown
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space. The inviting kitchen has updated appliances, modern white cabinets, and ample granite counter space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7140 W NORTH Lane have any available units?
7140 W NORTH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7140 W NORTH Lane have?
Some of 7140 W NORTH Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7140 W NORTH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7140 W NORTH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 W NORTH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7140 W NORTH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 7140 W NORTH Lane offer parking?
No, 7140 W NORTH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7140 W NORTH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 W NORTH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 W NORTH Lane have a pool?
No, 7140 W NORTH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7140 W NORTH Lane have accessible units?
No, 7140 W NORTH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 W NORTH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7140 W NORTH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
