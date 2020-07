Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing rental opportunity in Peoria! 3-bedroom, 2 baths, with a fenced pool! Eat in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, double sinks in master. Rent includes pool and landscape service! Close to Westgate for all your shopping and entertainment needs. Olive Park is across the street, bike paths, sports courts and more! Don't miss this one, call us today!