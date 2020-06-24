7056 W ANDREW Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

DRAMATIC VLTD CEILINGS GREET YOU AS YOU ENTER THIS 4BDRM + DEN HOME IN MINT CONDITION! EXTENSIVE USE OF TILE T/O & CHERRYWOOD CABINETRY + DECORATIVE ARCHES & NICHES - LRG FAMILY RM & FORMAL DINING - GRANITE CNTRTOPS & SS APPLIANCES + GLASS BLOCK & INSETS IN KITCHEN - BRKFAST BAR/KITCHEN ISLAND - HUGE WALK-IN PANTRY - COVERED PATIO - 2CG W/EXTRA CABINETRY + GRASSY BCKYRD & MTN VIEWS!! A MUST SEE!