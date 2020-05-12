All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
7025 W. Downspell Dr.
7025 W. Downspell Dr.

7025 Downspell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7025 Downspell Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Immaculately Maintained Townhome - 3 Bd - 2.5 Ba - Gated Community with a POOL !! Dbl Garage with direct access to home - Private backyard with a oversized covered patio - 10' ceilings - Pet Friendly (on approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 W. Downspell Dr. have any available units?
7025 W. Downspell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 W. Downspell Dr. have?
Some of 7025 W. Downspell Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 W. Downspell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7025 W. Downspell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 W. Downspell Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 W. Downspell Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7025 W. Downspell Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7025 W. Downspell Dr. offers parking.
Does 7025 W. Downspell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 W. Downspell Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 W. Downspell Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7025 W. Downspell Dr. has a pool.
Does 7025 W. Downspell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7025 W. Downspell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 W. Downspell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 W. Downspell Dr. has units with dishwashers.

