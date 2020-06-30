7010 W LINCOLN Street

3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHROOM HOME. 2 STORY. COZY LIVING ROOM. BREAKFAST BAR AND WITH DINING AREA. NEW CUSTOM PAINT. NEW CARPET. FULL MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. DOUBLE SINKS AND WALK-IN CLOSET. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. COMMUNITY POOL. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
