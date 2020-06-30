All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

7010 W LINCOLN Street

7010 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

7010 Lincoln Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHROOM HOME. 2 STORY. COZY LIVING ROOM. BREAKFAST BAR AND WITH DINING AREA. NEW CUSTOM PAINT. NEW CARPET. FULL MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. DOUBLE SINKS AND WALK-IN CLOSET. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. COMMUNITY POOL. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 W LINCOLN Street have any available units?
7010 W LINCOLN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 W LINCOLN Street have?
Some of 7010 W LINCOLN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 W LINCOLN Street currently offering any rent specials?
7010 W LINCOLN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 W LINCOLN Street pet-friendly?
No, 7010 W LINCOLN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7010 W LINCOLN Street offer parking?
Yes, 7010 W LINCOLN Street offers parking.
Does 7010 W LINCOLN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 W LINCOLN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 W LINCOLN Street have a pool?
Yes, 7010 W LINCOLN Street has a pool.
Does 7010 W LINCOLN Street have accessible units?
No, 7010 W LINCOLN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 W LINCOLN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7010 W LINCOLN Street has units with dishwashers.

