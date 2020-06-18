All apartments in Peoria
7010 W Lincoln St

Location

7010 W Lincoln St, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATHROOM HOME. 2 STORY. COZY LIVING ROOM. BREAKFAST BAR AND WITH DINING AREA. NEW CUSTOM PAINT. NEW CARPET. FULL MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. DOUBLE SINKS AND WALK-IN CLOSET. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. COMMUNITY POOL. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 W Lincoln St have any available units?
7010 W Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 W Lincoln St have?
Some of 7010 W Lincoln St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 W Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
7010 W Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 W Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 W Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 7010 W Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 7010 W Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 7010 W Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 W Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 W Lincoln St have a pool?
Yes, 7010 W Lincoln St has a pool.
Does 7010 W Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 7010 W Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 W Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7010 W Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
