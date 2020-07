Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING RENTAL WITH NO HOA! UPGRADES ABOUND, TILE AND WOOD FLOOR IN LIVING AREAS, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH DARK WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, LOTS OF STORAGE AND A WALK IN PANTRY! LARGE BEDROOMS AND MASTER WITH DUAL SINKS AND CUSTOM TILE. BEAUTIFUL WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM! RV GATE, LARGE CONCRETE PARKING PAD, COVERED PATIO AND EVEN A SHE-SHED! CALL TODAY TO VIEW, THIS IS A GREAT RENTAL