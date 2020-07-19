All apartments in Peoria
6849 West Yucca Street
6849 West Yucca Street

6849 West Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

6849 West Yucca Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,537 sf home is located in Peoria, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 West Yucca Street have any available units?
6849 West Yucca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6849 West Yucca Street have?
Some of 6849 West Yucca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 West Yucca Street currently offering any rent specials?
6849 West Yucca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 West Yucca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6849 West Yucca Street is pet friendly.
Does 6849 West Yucca Street offer parking?
Yes, 6849 West Yucca Street offers parking.
Does 6849 West Yucca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6849 West Yucca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 West Yucca Street have a pool?
No, 6849 West Yucca Street does not have a pool.
Does 6849 West Yucca Street have accessible units?
No, 6849 West Yucca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 West Yucca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6849 West Yucca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
