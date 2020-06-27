All apartments in Peoria
6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace
6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace

6828 West Evergreen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6828 West Evergreen Terrace, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful & Spacious 4 Bedroom Home plus loft area!**New Carpet** **Granite counter tops with large kitchen island!**Eat-in kitchen and formal dining!**Kitchen open to large family room!**1/2 Bath Downstairs!** Large Loft area and spacious bedrooms**3 car tandem garage with cabinets for more storage !**Beautiful mountain views with great hiking!! ... Pets are Landlord Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace have any available units?
6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace have?
Some of 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace offers parking.
Does 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace have a pool?
No, 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6828 W EVERGREEN Terrace has units with dishwashers.

