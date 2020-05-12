Rent Calculator
6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive
6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive
6815 West Cherry Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6815 West Cherry Hills Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in desirable Peoria community. Tile throughout, NO CARPET! Close to schools and shopping. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive have any available units?
6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive have?
Some of 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive offer parking?
No, 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 W CHERRY HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
