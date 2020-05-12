All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:04 AM

6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY --

6757 West Avenida Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

6757 West Avenida Del Rey, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Newer flooring and interior exterior paint. This 4 bed, 2 bath home has a 3 car garage with built-in cabinets, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, a spacious kitchen open to the family room. Elegant eat-in kitchen has ample cabinetry and counter space, pantry, and island. The grandiose master bedroom boasts a full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Outside in the beautiful backyard you will find a covered patio, grassy area, and a refreshing above-ground spa perfect for relaxing in the evenings!Small dogs are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have any available units?
6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have?
Some of 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- currently offering any rent specials?
6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- is pet friendly.
Does 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- offer parking?
Yes, 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- offers parking.
Does 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have a pool?
No, 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not have a pool.
Does 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have accessible units?
No, 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY -- has units with dishwashers.
