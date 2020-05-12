6757 W AVENIDA DEL REY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Newer flooring and interior exterior paint. This 4 bed, 2 bath home has a 3 car garage with built-in cabinets, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, a spacious kitchen open to the family room. Elegant eat-in kitchen has ample cabinetry and counter space, pantry, and island. The grandiose master bedroom boasts a full bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Outside in the beautiful backyard you will find a covered patio, grassy area, and a refreshing above-ground spa perfect for relaxing in the evenings!Small dogs are allowed.