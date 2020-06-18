6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Experience the Sonoran Desert like never before at this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental in North Peoria. Offering a pristine interior with a full kitchen, gas fireplace, 2 living rooms, as well as a yard with a pool, grill, and covered patio, this pet-friendly Phoenix-area abode has it all! Whether you're in town to golf at the Arrowhead Country Club, bring the kids to Hurricane Harbor, or explore the Peoria Regional preserve, this is the perfect desert relaxation retreat!Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: Queen Bed | Living Room: 2 Sleeper Sofas