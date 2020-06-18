All apartments in Peoria
Location

6752 West Crabapple Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1694 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Experience the Sonoran Desert like never before at this beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 2-bath vacation rental in North Peoria. Offering a pristine interior with a full kitchen, gas fireplace, 2 living rooms, as well as a yard with a pool, grill, and covered patio, this pet-friendly Phoenix-area abode has it all! Whether you're in town to golf at the Arrowhead Country Club, bring the kids to Hurricane Harbor, or explore the Peoria Regional preserve, this is the perfect desert relaxation retreat!Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: Queen Bed | Living Room: 2 Sleeper Sofas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive have any available units?
6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive have?
Some of 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive does offer parking.
Does 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6752 W CRABAPPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
