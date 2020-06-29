Rent Calculator
29664 N 71ST Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM
1 of 18
29664 N 71ST Lane
29664 71st Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
29664 71st Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Sonoran Mountain Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful North Peoria Home. Highly sought Sonoran Mountain Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enjoy the peace and quiet over looking the breathe taking desert views from your balcony or pool side.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29664 N 71ST Lane have any available units?
29664 N 71ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 29664 N 71ST Lane have?
Some of 29664 N 71ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 29664 N 71ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29664 N 71ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29664 N 71ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29664 N 71ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 29664 N 71ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29664 N 71ST Lane offers parking.
Does 29664 N 71ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29664 N 71ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29664 N 71ST Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29664 N 71ST Lane has a pool.
Does 29664 N 71ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 29664 N 71ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29664 N 71ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29664 N 71ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
