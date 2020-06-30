All apartments in Peoria
28965 N 120TH Drive
28965 N 120TH Drive

28965 North 120th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28965 North 120th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Incredible! Rare Luxury Home Highly Upgraded Do Not Miss this rental opportunity Home is only 3 years old iin Heart of Vistancia! Gourmet Kitchen inc. upgraded White cabinets farmhouse sink, White Quartz counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, hood and pot fillers. Custom Iron front door Oversized back patio with Travertine tile and artificial grass. Huge wall slider opens to wash amazing views no Neighbors behind!!. 3 car garage custom cabinets and epoxy floors.3 Full Bathroom plus large Den. 3m window tint plus wood shutters. Water softener & Reverse Osmosis. Access to community pools ride bike too. Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator along with Yard maintenance included in this Luxury rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28965 N 120TH Drive have any available units?
28965 N 120TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28965 N 120TH Drive have?
Some of 28965 N 120TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28965 N 120TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28965 N 120TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28965 N 120TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28965 N 120TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28965 N 120TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28965 N 120TH Drive offers parking.
Does 28965 N 120TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28965 N 120TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28965 N 120TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28965 N 120TH Drive has a pool.
Does 28965 N 120TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 28965 N 120TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28965 N 120TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28965 N 120TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

