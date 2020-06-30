28965 N 120TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Incredible! Rare Luxury Home Highly Upgraded Do Not Miss this rental opportunity Home is only 3 years old iin Heart of Vistancia! Gourmet Kitchen inc. upgraded White cabinets farmhouse sink, White Quartz counters, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, hood and pot fillers. Custom Iron front door Oversized back patio with Travertine tile and artificial grass. Huge wall slider opens to wash amazing views no Neighbors behind!!. 3 car garage custom cabinets and epoxy floors.3 Full Bathroom plus large Den. 3m window tint plus wood shutters. Water softener & Reverse Osmosis. Access to community pools ride bike too. Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator along with Yard maintenance included in this Luxury rental.