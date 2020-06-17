All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

28962 N 124th Glen

28962 North 124th Glen · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28962 North 124th Glen, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28962 N 124th Glen Peoria AZ · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,600 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease

(RLNE5836117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28962 N 124th Glen have any available units?
28962 N 124th Glen has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28962 N 124th Glen have?
Some of 28962 N 124th Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28962 N 124th Glen currently offering any rent specials?
28962 N 124th Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28962 N 124th Glen pet-friendly?
No, 28962 N 124th Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28962 N 124th Glen offer parking?
Yes, 28962 N 124th Glen does offer parking.
Does 28962 N 124th Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28962 N 124th Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28962 N 124th Glen have a pool?
Yes, 28962 N 124th Glen has a pool.
Does 28962 N 124th Glen have accessible units?
No, 28962 N 124th Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 28962 N 124th Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28962 N 124th Glen has units with dishwashers.

