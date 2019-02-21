28018 North 92nd Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning brand new high end peoria 5/4.5 house with custom tile floors, vaulted ceilings, premium corner lot, huge entertaining kitchen with granite counters, split master with huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, gated community, nearby schools, gorgeous mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.