All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 28018 North 92nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
28018 North 92nd Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

28018 North 92nd Avenue

28018 North 92nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28018 North 92nd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning brand new high end peoria 5/4.5 house with custom tile floors, vaulted ceilings, premium corner lot, huge entertaining kitchen with granite counters, split master with huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, gated community, nearby schools, gorgeous mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28018 North 92nd Avenue have any available units?
28018 North 92nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 28018 North 92nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28018 North 92nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28018 North 92nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 28018 North 92nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 28018 North 92nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 28018 North 92nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 28018 North 92nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28018 North 92nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28018 North 92nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 28018 North 92nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 28018 North 92nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28018 North 92nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28018 North 92nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 28018 North 92nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28018 North 92nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 28018 North 92nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College