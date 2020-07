27957 N 130TH Avenue

Amenities

HOME featured fully owned **SOLAR PANELS** with an extremely LOW electric monthly bill. HUGE SAVINGS. WOW~This home has just been freshly painted and brand new stainless steal appliances have been installed! THIS IS A STUNNING, MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURING *PREMIUM* OVERSIZED 10,528sf CORNER LOT! THIS LOT IS ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN THE COMMUNITY. THIS IS A MUCH DESIRED FLORA MODEL WHICH FEATURES 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a GREAT ROOM & a DEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A PRIVATE Bathroom and walk in closet. BACKYARD IS A PIECE OF PARADISE FEATURING BUILT IN BBQ, EXTENDED PATIO, OVERSIZED UPGRADED PERGOLA. LOCATED ONE OF THE BEST 5 STAR RATED COMMUNITIES IN THE VALLEY, OFFERING COUNTLESS AMENITIES(computer center, library, internet cafe, ballroom, billiards room, fitness center, day spa and more!!