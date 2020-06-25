Rent Calculator
Peoria, AZ
/
27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road
27284 N Skipping Rock Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
27284 N Skipping Rock Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE LUXURY RENTAL, A LOT OF UPGRADES, SINGLE LEVEL, 4 BEDS, 3BATHS, 2CAR-GARAGE,CONNER LOT, GOT SOME GREAT VIEWS. NO PETS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road have any available units?
27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road have?
Some of 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road offer parking?
Yes, 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road offers parking.
Does 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road have a pool?
No, 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road does not have a pool.
Does 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27284 N SKIPPING ROCK Road has units with dishwashers.
