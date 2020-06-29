All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

27121 N 84TH Drive

27121 North 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27121 North 84th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FRESHLY PAINTED! MOVE IN READY!SPACIOUS ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN DESIRABLECOMMUNITY. HILLSIDE LOCATION WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. KITCHEN ISLAND WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GREAT ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB PLUS DOUBLE SINKS AND WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BATHROOM.LOW MAINTENANCE DESERT LANDSCAPE IN FRONT AND BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27121 N 84TH Drive have any available units?
27121 N 84TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 27121 N 84TH Drive have?
Some of 27121 N 84TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27121 N 84TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27121 N 84TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27121 N 84TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27121 N 84TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 27121 N 84TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27121 N 84TH Drive offers parking.
Does 27121 N 84TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27121 N 84TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27121 N 84TH Drive have a pool?
No, 27121 N 84TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27121 N 84TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 27121 N 84TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27121 N 84TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27121 N 84TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

