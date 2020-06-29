27121 N 84TH Drive

27121 North 84th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383 Westwing Mountain
FRESHLY PAINTED! MOVE IN READY!SPACIOUS ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN DESIRABLECOMMUNITY. HILLSIDE LOCATION WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS. KITCHEN ISLAND WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GREAT ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB PLUS DOUBLE SINKS AND WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BATHROOM.LOW MAINTENANCE DESERT LANDSCAPE IN FRONT AND BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
