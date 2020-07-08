All apartments in Peoria
25691 N 68th Ln
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

25691 N 68th Ln

25691 North 68th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25691 North 68th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath. Pool, Basketball Court. - Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in an excellent location, great schools nearby, close to SR101 and I-17. Home sits on one of the largest lots in Terramar. Sparkling pool, and basketball court. Tasteful decor including custom cabinets and corrian counter tops. Pool and landscaping services included.

Additional Fees:
$100.00 Placement Fee
1.8% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$2395 Security Deposit
$35 Application Fee Per Adult

(RLNE5409884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25691 N 68th Ln have any available units?
25691 N 68th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 25691 N 68th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25691 N 68th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25691 N 68th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 25691 N 68th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 25691 N 68th Ln offer parking?
No, 25691 N 68th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 25691 N 68th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25691 N 68th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25691 N 68th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 25691 N 68th Ln has a pool.
Does 25691 N 68th Ln have accessible units?
No, 25691 N 68th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25691 N 68th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 25691 N 68th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25691 N 68th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 25691 N 68th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

