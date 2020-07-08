All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

25444 N 68TH Lane

25444 North 68th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25444 North 68th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
** FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME ** 5 BEDROOMS PLUS A LARGE GAME ROOM ** CERAMIC TILE THOUGHOUT ** UPGRADED CARPET ** CHERRY WOOD CABINETS ** BLACK GRANITE COUNTER TOPS ** DOUBLE STAINLESS STEEL OVENS ** HUGE BACK YARD ** HEATED/FENCED DIVING POOL WITH WATER FALL ** RV GATE WITH SIDE ENTRANCE ** 4 CAR GARAGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT ** SIDES TO COMMUNITY PARK **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25444 N 68TH Lane have any available units?
25444 N 68TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 25444 N 68TH Lane have?
Some of 25444 N 68TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25444 N 68TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25444 N 68TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25444 N 68TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25444 N 68TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 25444 N 68TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25444 N 68TH Lane offers parking.
Does 25444 N 68TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25444 N 68TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25444 N 68TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25444 N 68TH Lane has a pool.
Does 25444 N 68TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 25444 N 68TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25444 N 68TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25444 N 68TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

