Peoria, AZ
21964 N 98th Dr
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

21964 N 98th Dr

21964 N 98th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21964 N 98th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85383
Camino Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
volleyball court
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Single Level Home in Peoria Meadows Community with RESORT POOL/SPA & SOLAR !! - Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath single-level home in esteemed Meadows Community in Peoria. The designer kitchen boasts brown cabinetry w/ distinctive 4 crown molding, decorative custom backsplash, exquisite knobs & pulls. The kitchen includes upgraded cabinets and kitchen sink & pull-out faucet. Stylish granite countertops along w/ stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator add to the richness of this kitchen. Flooring includes extensive tile flooring, neutral plush carpet & upgraded pad. Bathrooms include cultured marble sinks w/ decorative backsplashes, upgraded Eva faucets & bath 3 has a shower ILO of a tub shower combo.

Other featured items include a master bedroom extension, 12' multi-slide door leading to a large covered patio, mirror bi-pass closet doors, upgraded interior door hardware, 4" baseboards, upgraded coach lights, soft water and RO system, flood lights and 2" faux wood window blinds are some of the unique touches built into this amazingly functional energy efficient home! FULL SOLAR PACKAGE included !!

Minimum 1 year lease. Peoria Rental Tax added to lease amount. Cleaning Deposit $300, Pet Deposit $250. Nominal APS Bill to be paid by tenant each month.

City of Peoria has been voted as the # 1 city to live in Arizona. Best schools include BASIS, CANDEO & GREAT HEARTS ACADEMY. Liberty High School right across this community. Close to shopping, freeways, and restaurants.

The Meadows community amenities include a pool & spa, basketball court, sand volleyball & pickle ball courts, amphitheater & children's playground!

(RLNE4824689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21964 N 98th Dr have any available units?
21964 N 98th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21964 N 98th Dr have?
Some of 21964 N 98th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21964 N 98th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21964 N 98th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21964 N 98th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21964 N 98th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21964 N 98th Dr offer parking?
No, 21964 N 98th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21964 N 98th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21964 N 98th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21964 N 98th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21964 N 98th Dr has a pool.
Does 21964 N 98th Dr have accessible units?
No, 21964 N 98th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21964 N 98th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21964 N 98th Dr has units with dishwashers.
