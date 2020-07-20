All apartments in Peoria
21636 N 106th Ln

21636 North 106th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21636 North 106th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Charming 5 Bed 3 Car Garage home in Northwest Peoria - Gorgeous two story home located in highly prestigious community of Desert Star. Inside you have a great floor plan with 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus loft. Great room with fireplace overlooking open kitchen. Tile flooring in all the right areas throughout home. Gourmet kitchen offers exquisite counter tops, appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Great master suite downstairs with walk in closet and master bath including vanity sink and separate shower and tub. Home also features a fun and relaxing backyard with covered patio. Home comes with Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Home Close to Top 3 schools in USA - BASIS Charter School Peoria. This home is super clean and move in ready! Rental Tax & Fees of 3.5% added to lease amount. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21636 N 106th Ln have any available units?
21636 N 106th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21636 N 106th Ln have?
Some of 21636 N 106th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21636 N 106th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21636 N 106th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21636 N 106th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21636 N 106th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21636 N 106th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21636 N 106th Ln offers parking.
Does 21636 N 106th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21636 N 106th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21636 N 106th Ln have a pool?
No, 21636 N 106th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21636 N 106th Ln have accessible units?
No, 21636 N 106th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21636 N 106th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 21636 N 106th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
