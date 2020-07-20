21636 N 106th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 5 Bed 3 Car Garage home in Northwest Peoria - Gorgeous two story home located in highly prestigious community of Desert Star. Inside you have a great floor plan with 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus loft. Great room with fireplace overlooking open kitchen. Tile flooring in all the right areas throughout home. Gourmet kitchen offers exquisite counter tops, appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Great master suite downstairs with walk in closet and master bath including vanity sink and separate shower and tub. Home also features a fun and relaxing backyard with covered patio. Home comes with Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Home Close to Top 3 schools in USA - BASIS Charter School Peoria. This home is super clean and move in ready! Rental Tax & Fees of 3.5% added to lease amount. MUST SEE!!



