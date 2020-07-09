All apartments in Peoria
21427 N 87TH Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

21427 N 87TH Drive

21427 North 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21427 North 87th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Enjoy this beautiful newly-renovated home; Located in a quiet prime area, walking distance to top rated Peoria schools, near many restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment venues and Peoria Sports Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21427 N 87TH Drive have any available units?
21427 N 87TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21427 N 87TH Drive have?
Some of 21427 N 87TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21427 N 87TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21427 N 87TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21427 N 87TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21427 N 87TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 21427 N 87TH Drive offer parking?
No, 21427 N 87TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21427 N 87TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21427 N 87TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21427 N 87TH Drive have a pool?
No, 21427 N 87TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21427 N 87TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 21427 N 87TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21427 N 87TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21427 N 87TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
