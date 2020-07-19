21413 N 79TH Drive

21413 North 79th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382 Fletcher Heights
Clean and sharp 3 bedroom + Den/office with like new carpet and slate tile floors. Entertainment niche with gas fireplace in great room. Desert front and grass back. 1 block to school and park with large grassy courtyards and play structures. Great family subdivision of Fletcher Heights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
