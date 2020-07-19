All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 21413 N 79TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
21413 N 79TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21413 N 79TH Drive

21413 North 79th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21413 North 79th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Clean and sharp 3 bedroom + Den/office with like new carpet and slate tile floors. Entertainment niche with gas fireplace in great room. Desert front and grass back. 1 block to school and park with large grassy courtyards and play structures. Great family subdivision of Fletcher Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21413 N 79TH Drive have any available units?
21413 N 79TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21413 N 79TH Drive have?
Some of 21413 N 79TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21413 N 79TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21413 N 79TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21413 N 79TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21413 N 79TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 21413 N 79TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21413 N 79TH Drive offers parking.
Does 21413 N 79TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21413 N 79TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21413 N 79TH Drive have a pool?
No, 21413 N 79TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21413 N 79TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 21413 N 79TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21413 N 79TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21413 N 79TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College