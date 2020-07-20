21303 N 79TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available NOW! Great room concept with formal living and dining room. Tile & laminate through high traffic areas and in all the right places! High vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has smooth top stove, granite counter tops, kitchen island with bar seating area. (FRIDGE INCLUDED!) Master is split from other bedrooms for added privacy. Upgraded light fixtures in dining, hall and entryway. Blinds throughout with shutters in den. Master has large walk in closet, dual sinks and separate garden shower/tub. Backyard has mature landscaping with a patch of grass (REGULAR LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED) . School is within Walking Distance! This and much more! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable $200.00 Admin Fee due with total move in costs)