All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 21303 N 79TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
21303 N 79TH Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

21303 N 79TH Drive

21303 North 79th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21303 North 79th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available NOW! Great room concept with formal living and dining room. Tile & laminate through high traffic areas and in all the right places! High vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has smooth top stove, granite counter tops, kitchen island with bar seating area. (FRIDGE INCLUDED!) Master is split from other bedrooms for added privacy. Upgraded light fixtures in dining, hall and entryway. Blinds throughout with shutters in den. Master has large walk in closet, dual sinks and separate garden shower/tub. Backyard has mature landscaping with a patch of grass (REGULAR LANDSCAPE SERVICE INCLUDED) . School is within Walking Distance! This and much more! (Tenant to pay a non-refundable $200.00 Admin Fee due with total move in costs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21303 N 79TH Drive have any available units?
21303 N 79TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21303 N 79TH Drive have?
Some of 21303 N 79TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21303 N 79TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21303 N 79TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21303 N 79TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21303 N 79TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 21303 N 79TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21303 N 79TH Drive offers parking.
Does 21303 N 79TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21303 N 79TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21303 N 79TH Drive have a pool?
No, 21303 N 79TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21303 N 79TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 21303 N 79TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21303 N 79TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21303 N 79TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College