21225 N 92nd Ln
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:33 AM

21225 N 92nd Ln

21225 North 92nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21225 North 92nd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms + Den And 3 Bathrooms, Kitchen Features Refrigerator, Smooth Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher and Built-In Microwave, Dining In Great Room, Ceiling Fans, Grass And Desert Design Landscaping, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage With Opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21225 N 92nd Ln have any available units?
21225 N 92nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 21225 N 92nd Ln have?
Some of 21225 N 92nd Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21225 N 92nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21225 N 92nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21225 N 92nd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21225 N 92nd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 21225 N 92nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21225 N 92nd Ln offers parking.
Does 21225 N 92nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21225 N 92nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21225 N 92nd Ln have a pool?
No, 21225 N 92nd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21225 N 92nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 21225 N 92nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21225 N 92nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21225 N 92nd Ln has units with dishwashers.
