Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

20614 N 103RD Drive

20614 North 103rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20614 North 103rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Community is 55 years of age and older, Nice home low maintenance, 2 bedrooms, open floor plan, great room,. Great neighborhood, with community center, pools, lakes. Close to shopping, restaurants, this won't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20614 N 103RD Drive have any available units?
20614 N 103RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 20614 N 103RD Drive have?
Some of 20614 N 103RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20614 N 103RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20614 N 103RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20614 N 103RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20614 N 103RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 20614 N 103RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20614 N 103RD Drive offers parking.
Does 20614 N 103RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20614 N 103RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20614 N 103RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20614 N 103RD Drive has a pool.
Does 20614 N 103RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 20614 N 103RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20614 N 103RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20614 N 103RD Drive has units with dishwashers.

