18650 N 91ST Avenue

Amenities
Westcreek Villas spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level townhome in gated 45+ adult community in Peoria. Enjoy the large greatroom, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, corian counters, & a built-in desk. Split floor plan features roomy bedrooms, large bathrooms, and indoor laundry area. Tile in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Your large patio & fenced yard overlooks the community pool and clubhouse. This is a great location near P83 entertainment district and easy access to Loop 101.