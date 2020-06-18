All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 18650 N 91ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
18650 N 91ST Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:03 AM

18650 N 91ST Avenue

18650 North 91st Lane · (602) 429-9307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18650 North 91st Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4401 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Westcreek Villas spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level townhome in gated 45+ adult community in Peoria. Enjoy the large greatroom, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, corian counters, & a built-in desk. Split floor plan features roomy bedrooms, large bathrooms, and indoor laundry area. Tile in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Your large patio & fenced yard overlooks the community pool and clubhouse. This is a great location near P83 entertainment district and easy access to Loop 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18650 N 91ST Avenue have any available units?
18650 N 91ST Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 18650 N 91ST Avenue have?
Some of 18650 N 91ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18650 N 91ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18650 N 91ST Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18650 N 91ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18650 N 91ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 18650 N 91ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18650 N 91ST Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18650 N 91ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18650 N 91ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18650 N 91ST Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18650 N 91ST Avenue has a pool.
Does 18650 N 91ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18650 N 91ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18650 N 91ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18650 N 91ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18650 N 91ST Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity