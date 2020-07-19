18155 N. 83rd Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities garage

This lovely 4 bedroom and 3 bath home features a spacious floor plan. The family room opens to the kitchen and is huge! Ground floor master suite with walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs guest bedrooms and bathroom, small loft. Window coverings throughout, 3 car garage with automatic openers. Spacious backyard with grassy area. Conveniently located with easy access to loop 101, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and entertainment. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.