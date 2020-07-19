All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 18155 N. 83rd Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
18155 N. 83rd Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18155 N. 83rd Dr.

18155 North 83rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18155 North 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5d44180f2 ----
This lovely 4 bedroom and 3 bath home features a spacious floor plan. The family room opens to the kitchen and is huge! Ground floor master suite with walk in closet, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs guest bedrooms and bathroom, small loft. Window coverings throughout, 3 car garage with automatic openers. Spacious backyard with grassy area. Conveniently located with easy access to loop 101, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and entertainment. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18155 N. 83rd Dr. have any available units?
18155 N. 83rd Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 18155 N. 83rd Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
18155 N. 83rd Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18155 N. 83rd Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 18155 N. 83rd Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 18155 N. 83rd Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 18155 N. 83rd Dr. offers parking.
Does 18155 N. 83rd Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18155 N. 83rd Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18155 N. 83rd Dr. have a pool?
No, 18155 N. 83rd Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 18155 N. 83rd Dr. have accessible units?
No, 18155 N. 83rd Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 18155 N. 83rd Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18155 N. 83rd Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18155 N. 83rd Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18155 N. 83rd Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College