17730 N 91ST Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM
17730 N 91ST Lane
17730 North 91st Lane
Location
17730 North 91st Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great big house with no carpet. Four bedrooms, larger yard, two car garage - great Peoria location with access to all of the Northwest (just off 101 at Bell).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17730 N 91ST Lane have any available units?
17730 N 91ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17730 N 91ST Lane have?
Some of 17730 N 91ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17730 N 91ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17730 N 91ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17730 N 91ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17730 N 91ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 17730 N 91ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17730 N 91ST Lane offers parking.
Does 17730 N 91ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17730 N 91ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17730 N 91ST Lane have a pool?
No, 17730 N 91ST Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17730 N 91ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 17730 N 91ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17730 N 91ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17730 N 91ST Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
