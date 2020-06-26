All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:23 PM

15996 N 73RD Lane

15996 North 73rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15996 North 73rd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
NICE 4 BEDROOM and 3 FULL BATH WITH BELL VIEW BACKYARD. ALL TILE ON THE FIRST FLOOR. HOME WITH A GATED COMMUNITY AND A COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. MANY UPGRADES IN THE HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have any available units?
15996 N 73RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 15996 N 73RD Lane have?
Some of 15996 N 73RD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15996 N 73RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15996 N 73RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15996 N 73RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane offer parking?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15996 N 73RD Lane has a pool.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15996 N 73RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
