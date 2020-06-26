Rent Calculator
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
15996 N 73RD Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:23 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15996 N 73RD Lane
15996 North 73rd Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15996 North 73rd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
NICE 4 BEDROOM and 3 FULL BATH WITH BELL VIEW BACKYARD. ALL TILE ON THE FIRST FLOOR. HOME WITH A GATED COMMUNITY AND A COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL. MANY UPGRADES IN THE HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have any available units?
15996 N 73RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15996 N 73RD Lane have?
Some of 15996 N 73RD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15996 N 73RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15996 N 73RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15996 N 73RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane offer parking?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15996 N 73RD Lane has a pool.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 15996 N 73RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15996 N 73RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15996 N 73RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
